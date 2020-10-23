One person killed in rollover crash north of Lincoln, State Patrol says

One person died Friday afternoon in a single vehicle, rollover crash on the north edge of Lincoln, the Nebraska State Patrol says.
It happened just before 2 p.m. at 27th Street and Arbor Road.
One person was thrown from the SUV and two others were injured when the vehicle rolled several times, according to emergency radio traffic.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
