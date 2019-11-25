One person killed in crash on US 34 at NW 40th Street

One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision at U.S. 34 and Northwest 40th Street on Monday afternoon, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.
The accident involved a box truck, which rolled over onto a black sedan, according to a dispatcher.
Serious traffic crash at Highway 34 and NW 48th St. please consider alternate route due to lane closures. #LNK #TrafficAlert #lso pic.twitter.com/9l1uAqbmMl— Tommy Trotter (@LSOtommy) November 25, 2019
The crash shut down U.S. 34 for more than 2 hours. It was reopened to traffic at about 5:30 p.m.
A Lincoln Fire and Rescue vehicle was also involved in a crash at 29th and Holdrege streets while trying to respond to the collision on U.S. 34. Nobody was injured, and the accident caused only minor damage to the vehicle.
An LFR spokeswoman reminded drivers to enter intersections cautiously if a siren is heard, even if the light is green.
