One person killed in crash on U.S. 34 at N.W. 40th Street

One person has been confirmed dead in a two-vehicle collision at U.S 34 and Northwest 40th Street, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.
The accident involved a box truck, which rolled over onto a black sedan, according to the dispatcher.
You have free articles remaining.
CPR was reportedly being performed at the scene on two of the victims, according to initial scanner reports.
Serious traffic crash at Highway 34 and NW 48th St. please consider alternate route due to lane closures. #LNK #TrafficAlert #lso pic.twitter.com/9l1uAqbmMl— Tommy Trotter (@LSOtommy) November 25, 2019
Traffic remains backed up in the area, and motorists are urged to proceed with caution and avoid the area if possible.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @psangimino