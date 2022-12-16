One person killed in crash near Waverly

WAVERLY — One person was killed Friday morning in a crash near Waverly, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities responded to the crash at about 10:45 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 6 and 162nd Street, which is about a mile northeast of Waverly.

An eastbound Volkswagen Jetta crossed the center line of U.S. 6 and collided head-on with a westbound semi, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

The collision sent both vehicles off the roadway, the Jetta coming to rest in a ditch just south of the roadway while the semi veered off the road to the north.

The Jetta’s driver, a man who Houchin did not identify, died at the scene.

Rescue crews from Waverly, Southeast and Greenwood extricated the semi’s driver, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Houchin said authorities are working to notify the deceased man’s family. He expected U.S. 6 to remain closed from Waverly Road to 176th Street for much of Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

