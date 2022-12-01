One person injured in south Lincoln apartment fire

One person was injured in a Thursday morning apartment fire in south Lincoln that largely stayed contained to a third-floor unit thanks to a quick attack from firefighters.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to the fire in a building at the Ruskin Place apartment complex at 910 Rutland Drive near 14th Street and Old Cheney Road just after 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters discovered a fire that started in a third-floor unit that had spread to the attic, LFR Capt. Nancy Crist said.

Crews were able to knock down the fire by 10:25 a.m. despite tough conditions, including high winds and concerns about HVAC units on top of the building causing the roof to sag.

"This could have been a much different scenario, especially with the wind as it is today," Crist said.

No one was found in the apartment when LFR arrived but one person was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the blaze that completely charred one unit and likely caused water and smoke damage to nearby units.

It's also unclear how many people living in the 24-unit building will be displaced, Crist said.