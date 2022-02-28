One person injured in fire at Lincoln's Shadow Brook Farm, sheriff's office says

A 37-year-old man was hospitalized with burns to his hands and face after a fire broke out Monday morning at Shadow Brook Farm and Dutch Girl Creamery in southwest Lincoln, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

The Southwest Rural Fire Department responded at around 4:30 a.m. Monday to the farm, near West Denton Road and South Coddington Avenue. First responders found the business engulfed in flames, Capt. Tom Brookhouser said.

The $200,000 structure was a total loss, Brookhouser said.

A 37-year-old man who lives in a house on the property was transported to the CHI St. Elizabeth burn unit with non-life-threatening injuries. Brookhouser said the house on the property wasn't damaged in the fire.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause, Brookhouser said.

West Denton Road, which had been closed for several hours Monday morning as crews fought the fire, reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

