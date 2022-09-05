 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person in critical condition after being shot in Lincoln overnight

One person was hospitalized in critical condition after an overnight shooting at a central Lincoln restaurant.

Lincoln Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver said officers were called to the McDonald's at 547 N. 48th St. about 3:30 a.m.

They found a person who had been shot several times. That victim was transported to a Lincoln hospital in critical condition but was considered stable at the time, Dilsaver said.

He said police continue to investigate the incident, and he declined to give further details. There are no suspects yet, he said.

