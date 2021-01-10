 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person hospitalized after semi catches fire on Interstate 80
View Comments
editor's pick alert

One person hospitalized after semi catches fire on Interstate 80

{{featured_button_text}}
Semi fire

A semi caught fire Sunday morning on Interstate 80 near Ashland. 

 Courtesy photo, Nebraska State Patrol

One person was hospitalized Sunday after a semi caught fire on Interstate 80 between the Ashland and Gretna exits.

Eastbound traffic was rerouted to U.S. 6 for more than an hour Sunday morning, and traffic continued to be slowed in the area most of the day Sunday as crews worked to clean up the debris.

The Gretna Fire Department and Ashland Fire Department both responded to the scene.

The Ashland Fire Department said in a Facebook post that one person was transported from the scene to a Lincoln hospital with serious injures.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Police investigating whether 22-year-old fired gunshots in 3 locations Thursday night
Lincoln man arrested overnight in Gage County in connection to Dec. 6 shooting, police say
Judge gives former KLKN reporter prison time for sex offense
Columbus man awaiting trial on murder charges dies at Lincoln prison

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News