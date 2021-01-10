One person hospitalized after semi catches fire on Interstate 80

One person was hospitalized Sunday after a semi caught fire on Interstate 80 between the Ashland and Gretna exits.

Eastbound traffic was rerouted to U.S. 6 for more than an hour Sunday morning, and traffic continued to be slowed in the area most of the day Sunday as crews worked to clean up the debris.

The Gretna Fire Department and Ashland Fire Department both responded to the scene.

The Ashland Fire Department said in a Facebook post that one person was transported from the scene to a Lincoln hospital with serious injures.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

