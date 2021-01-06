One person dies in fire at Lincoln apartment

A 37-year-old was found dead in an apartment fire early Wednesday, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

The victim hasn’t yet been identified.

Capt. Nancy Crist said they were called at 2:38 a.m. to the 5500 Salt Valley View Apartments and found smoke coming from a first-floor apartment.

She said smoke detectors were sounding when firefighters went into the apartment and found the victim deceased.

The fire was contained to the kitchen. No other residents of the building were displaced.

Crist said LFR turned the scene over to the Lincoln Police Department and a fire inspector.

No additional information was available yet.

