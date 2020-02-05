You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
One person dead, another severely injured in crash on U.S. 77 south of Lincoln
View Comments
breaking editor's pick topical featured

One person dead, another severely injured in crash on U.S. 77 south of Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}
U.S. 77 and Roca Road

Traffic is backed up because of a crash at U.S. 77 and Roca Road early Wednesday.

 Nebraska DOT

One person died and another was critically injured in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 77 north of Roca Road, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

He said deputies were called out to the crash at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday and determined that a northbound vehicle had lost control, crossed the median and struck a southbound vehicle head-on.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the southbound vehicle was taken away by ambulance, the sheriff said. He said more information would be released later in the day.

"It certainly does appear weather was a factor," Wagner said. A medical helicopter was called but could not fly because of the conditions.

He said there was another crash in the same area as drivers tried to avoid the initial crash.

About a half-inch of snow was reported by 9 a.m.

In Lincoln, police said between 5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday, as light snow fell, the city had 23 accidents, compared with 30 all day Tuesday.

Driver who died in Lincoln crash identified as 31-year-old man

Wrecks were reported at 700 Rose St., at the Waverly exit on Interstate 80, and on West South Street and West Furrer Avenue. Another collision was reported at 23905 S. 68th St., near Norris schools.

One lane of westbound Interstate 80 was closed at 11 a.m. because of a crash on the Platte River Bridge.

The city of Lincoln said in a news release that 20 crews were treating arterial streets, but that drivers should be alert for slick spots.

A chance of snow extends through the noon hour, with skies expected to clear in the afternoon.

61-year-old man from Prague identified as driver in fatal crash
Lincoln police cite garbage truck driver who rolled on Cornhusker Highway exit Monday
One person injured in 3-vehicle crash on West O in Lincoln, police say
Police: Medical incident led to SUV smashing into Purdue University
View Comments
0
1
1
3
3

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Driver dies in Lincoln crash
News

Driver dies in Lincoln crash

  • Updated

Lincoln police responded to a one-vehicle accident in the 5200 block of Cornhusker Highway on Tuesday afternoon in which the driver died.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News