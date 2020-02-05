One person dead, another severely injured in crash on U.S. 77 south of Lincoln

One person died and another was critically injured in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 77 north of Roca Road, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

He said deputies were called out to the crash at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday and determined that a northbound vehicle had lost control, crossed the median and struck a southbound vehicle head-on.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the southbound vehicle was taken away by ambulance, the sheriff said. He said more information would be released later in the day.

"It certainly does appear weather was a factor," Wagner said. A medical helicopter was called but could not fly because of the conditions.

He said there was another crash in the same area as drivers tried to avoid the initial crash.

About a half-inch of snow was reported by 9 a.m.

In Lincoln, police said between 5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday, as light snow fell, the city had 23 accidents, compared with 30 all day Tuesday.

Wrecks were reported at 700 Rose St., at the Waverly exit on Interstate 80, and on West South Street and West Furrer Avenue. Another collision was reported at 23905 S. 68th St., near Norris schools.