One person dead and one injured after Omaha shooting
One person dead and one injured after Omaha shooting

One person is dead and another person has critical injuries after a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Omaha Police Department. 

Officers responded to a disturbance report at 3021 Pratt St. at about 1:45 a.m. Officers found two men with gunshot wounds: Gabriel Miller, 21, and Goa Dat, 22. Both were transported to Nebraska Medical Center, where Miller was pronounced dead. Dat is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or www.omahacrimestoppers.org

