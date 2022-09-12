 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person dead after report of car fire in north Lincoln

  • Updated
Fire 1505 Superior Street, 9.12

One person was found dead after a reported car fire Monday morning near 14th and Superior streets.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Crews responded to an apartment complex in the area at about 11:15 a.m. on a report of an explosion and a car on fire in the parking lot. Emergency scanner traffic indicated that one person was dead when they got there.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

