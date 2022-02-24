 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person dead after crash north of Lincoln, sheriff's office says

  • Updated
  • 0

One person is dead after two vehicles collided on U.S. 77 north of Lincoln on Wednesday evening, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. 

The crash happened at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Mill Road, according to the sheriff's office incident report. 

The condition of other involved parties was unclear Thursday morning. The sheriff's office is expected to release further details at a media briefing at 9:30 a.m. 

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates. 

Omaha man arrested 18 months after allegedly providing heroin that led to Lincoln overdose
Lincoln man who outstayed his welcome threatened friend with kitchen knife, police say
Man sets himself on fire in tour bus in York County
Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Husker News