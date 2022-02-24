One person dead after crash north of Lincoln, sheriff's office says

One person is dead after two vehicles collided on U.S. 77 north of Lincoln on Wednesday evening, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Mill Road, according to the sheriff's office incident report.
The condition of other involved parties was unclear Thursday morning. The sheriff's office is expected to release further details at a media briefing at 9:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.