'One of the best': Fallen officer Herrera honored by Lincoln City Council

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a somber, unanimous vote, Lincoln City Council members recognized and honored Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera, who was buried Saturday after being shot during an arrest last month.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird described Herrera as a force for so much in this community, in addition to being a devoted husband, father, brother and beloved parishioner.

Herrera was shot Aug. 26 while assisting other officers trying to arrest a 17-year-old wanted on a felony assault charge in a murder investigation.

Councilman James Michael Bowers introduced the resolution, offered as the council’s “highest tribute to the service and sacrifice of Investigator Herrera.”

“Investigator Herrera’s selfless bravery, devotion to duty and love of community is an example to all of us,” the resolution read.

During testimony before the vote, defense attorney Shirley Mora James said Herrera was an officer of integrity and all-around good guy.

“Investigator Herrera was one of the best individuals that you could work with, even on the opposite side of the table,” Mora James said. “He was one of the best, if not the best.”