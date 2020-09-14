 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'One of the best': Fallen officer Herrera honored by Lincoln City Council
View Comments
editor's pick

'One of the best': Fallen officer Herrera honored by Lincoln City Council

{{featured_button_text}}
Watch now: Funeral procession for Mario Herrera

In a somber, unanimous vote, Lincoln City Council members recognized and honored Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera, who was buried Saturday after being shot during an arrest last month.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird described Herrera as a force for so much in this community, in addition to being a devoted husband, father, brother and beloved parishioner.

Watch now: A 'man of courage,' Police Investigator Herrera laid to rest

Herrera was shot Aug. 26 while assisting other officers trying to arrest a 17-year-old wanted on a felony assault charge in a murder investigation.

Councilman James Michael Bowers introduced the resolution, offered as the council’s “highest tribute to the service and sacrifice of Investigator Herrera.”

“Investigator Herrera’s selfless bravery, devotion to duty and love of community is an example to all of us,” the resolution read.

Watch now: Community gathers to say goodbye to 'Hero Herrera'

During testimony before the vote, defense attorney Shirley Mora James said Herrera was an officer of integrity and all-around good guy.

“Investigator Herrera was one of the best individuals that you could work with, even on the opposite side of the table,” Mora James said. “He was one of the best, if not the best.”

About a dozen Lincoln police officers looked on from the back of council chambers during the hearing, and everyone in the chambers stood — many with tears in their eyes — and applauded Herrera.

Officers from across state, region turn out to show unity in memory of Herrera
Trooper saluted at Lincoln cafe after attending officer's funeral

Police, public pay respects to fallen officer Herrera

+5 Photos, videos: Police, public pay respects to fallen officer Herrera
Mario Herrera

Mario Herrera

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News