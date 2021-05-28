 Skip to main content
One man hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after Pine Lake Road crash
One man was transported to a hospital, and the other driver suffered no injuries, in a two-car collision less than a mile from Lincoln's southeast city limit Friday afternoon.

Accident on Pine Lake Rd, 05.28

Baseballs ejected from the vehicle litter the grass on Friday on Pine Lake Road outside the Hidden Valley Golf Course. 

The Bennet Fire Department, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office deputies and Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to the crash east of 98th Street on Pine Lake Road at 1:19 p.m.

Law enforcement officials said both cars  a Jeep Cherokee and a Ford F-150  were headed east on Pine Lake Road when the Ford slowed to turn south into Hidden Valley Golf Course. 

A sheriff's deputy said the woman driving the Jeep failed to slow as the Ford turned, rear-ending the pickup and causing it to flip onto its top, injuring the driver.

First responders originally believed the man's injuries were life-threatening, and a medical helicopter was called. But his injuries ended up not being as severe. 

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. 

