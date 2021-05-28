One man hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after Pine Lake Road crash

One man was transported to a hospital, and the other driver suffered no injuries, in a two-car collision less than a mile from Lincoln's southeast city limit Friday afternoon.

The Bennet Fire Department, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office deputies and Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to the crash east of 98th Street on Pine Lake Road at 1:19 p.m.

Law enforcement officials said both cars — a Jeep Cherokee and a Ford F-150 — were headed east on Pine Lake Road when the Ford slowed to turn south into Hidden Valley Golf Course.

A sheriff's deputy said the woman driving the Jeep failed to slow as the Ford turned, rear-ending the pickup and causing it to flip onto its top, injuring the driver.

First responders originally believed the man's injuries were life-threatening, and a medical helicopter was called. But his injuries ended up not being as severe.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.