One life-flighted to hospital after head-on crash south of Lincoln, sheriff's office says

A motorist was taken by helicopter to a local hospital Wednesday morning after suffering serious but not-life-threatening injuries in a head-on crash south of Lincoln, according to the Lancaster County sheriff's office. 

Capt. John Vik said deputies responded to the crash, near 38th Street and Saltillo Road, around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday after an eastbound Honda Accord struck a dump truck that had been headed west on Saltillo. 

Vik said the Accord had partially crossed the roadway's center line in the moments before the crash.

The dump truck's driver wasn't injured, Vik said, but the Honda's driver was taken by StarCare to a Lincoln hospital.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Saltillo Road reopened just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, Vik said.

