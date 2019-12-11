You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
One left with minor injuries in early morning fire at central Lincoln home
View Comments

One left with minor injuries in early morning fire at central Lincoln home

{{featured_button_text}}

An early morning electrical fire Wednesday left one person with minor injuries and $40,000 in damage to a home, Lincoln Fire and Rescue says.

Capt. Nancy Crist said it happened just after 5 a.m. at the home at 353 S. 26th St. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the home and a fire in a first-floor bedroom.

The three residents had gotten out of the home before they arrived. Crist said one was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

She said they believe the fire was started by an extension cord.

Fire logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News