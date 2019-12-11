One left with minor injuries in early morning fire at central Lincoln home

An early morning electrical fire Wednesday left one person with minor injuries and $40,000 in damage to a home, Lincoln Fire and Rescue says.

Capt. Nancy Crist said it happened just after 5 a.m. at the home at 353 S. 26th St. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the home and a fire in a first-floor bedroom.

The three residents had gotten out of the home before they arrived. Crist said one was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

She said they believe the fire was started by an extension cord.

