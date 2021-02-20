One law enforcement officer injured in north Lincoln shooting

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday morning near the 56th Street and Interstate 80 interchange.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Several medic units were called to the scene, and multiple people were transported to the hospital. One law enforcement officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Nebraska State Patrol news release. Officials haven't said which agency the officer is with, and also haven't provided details on how many more people were involved or the total number of people injured.

The state patrol, sheriff's office and Lincoln Police Department will hold a media briefing at 4 p.m. Saturday to provide more information.

The state patrol and police department requested that the sheriff's office conduct the investigation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There is no ongoing danger to the public and I-80 traffic is not affected, the state patrol said.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 3 Angry 4

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.