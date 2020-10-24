One killed, two injured in house fire in rural Gage County

One person is dead and two are in critical condition after a house fire early Saturday morning near Filley, according to State Fire Marshal's office.

The Filley Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire around midnight on South 162nd Road, where three people lived. Two occupants were able to evacuate but suffered serious injuries and were flown to CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln. The third occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Fire Marshal Investigators have determined the fire was accidental as a result of a propane leak within the house. The identities of the victims are being withheld until family members are notified.

