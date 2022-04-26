 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

One killed in south Lincoln crash, sheriff's office says

  • Updated
  • 0

One motorist died and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a head-on crash in south Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

The drivers were headed in opposite directions on 70th Street at about 1:30 p.m. when their vehicles collided near Revere Lane, one block south of Pine Lake Road, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The surviving driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Bryan West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at Bryan West Campus.

The Lancaster County Attorney ordered an autopsy of the driver killed in the crash, who has not been identified. Deputies don't suspect alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The sheriff's office closed 70th Street shortly after the crash and didn't expect it to open until at least 6 p.m., as investigators reconstructed the crash scene.

People are also reading…

The fatality marks the fifth death on city roadways this year.

Woman shot in face during protests settles federal lawsuit against city
Live hand grenade found buried in Waverly, sheriff says
Lincoln woman robbed man of cellphone, gave cops her twin sister's name, police say
Crash logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This anti-procrastination café in Tokyo is saving writer's block by the minute

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News