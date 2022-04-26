One killed in south Lincoln crash, sheriff's office says

One motorist died and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a head-on crash in south Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

The drivers were headed in opposite directions on 70th Street at about 1:30 p.m. when their vehicles collided near Revere Lane, one block south of Pine Lake Road, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The surviving driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Bryan West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at Bryan West Campus.

The Lancaster County Attorney ordered an autopsy of the driver killed in the crash, who has not been identified. Deputies don't suspect alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The sheriff's office closed 70th Street shortly after the crash and didn't expect it to open until at least 6 p.m., as investigators reconstructed the crash scene.

The fatality marks the fifth death on city roadways this year.

