One killed in shootout with law enforcement in north Lincoln
One killed in shootout with law enforcement in north Lincoln

Shooting 2.20

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a reported shooting near the 56th Street and Interstate 80 interchange.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

One woman was killed Saturday morning in a shootout with law enforcement near the 56th Street and Interstate 80 interchange.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said the incident started with a report of a robbery at a northwest Lincoln hotel just after 8:30 a.m. Soon after, the victim learned that his credit card was being used at multiple businesses in north Lincoln.

A short time later, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper saw the Chevy Trailblazer and suspects — a man and a woman — described by the victim. The trooper attempted to stop them near the 5500 block of Superior Street. A pursuit ensued, and the male suspect began firing shots at the trooper during the chase.

Another state trooper and a Lincoln Police Department officer joined in the pursuit, which ended at about 9:30 a.m. when one of the officers crashed into the Trailblazer under the I-80 overpass on 56th Street. At that point, the man continued to fire shots at officers and officers returned fire, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

The female suspect also picked up a gun, and after she disobeyed officers' orders, she was shot. Wagner said it is unclear whether the female suspect fired shots.

The male suspect was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman was also taken to a hospital but later died.

Officials did not identify either suspect, but said the Trailblazer they were in had been reported stolen in Wyoming.

A state patrol trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries when his patrol car collided with the Trailblazer. He was treated at a hospital and later released.

All of the officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, per the departments' policies.

Wagner said it wasn't clear as of Saturday afternoon which of the officers fired the shot that ultimately killed the woman.

The state patrol and police department requested that the sheriff's office conduct the investigation, and deputies were still in the area collecting evidence as of Saturday evening.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

