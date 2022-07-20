 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One killed in shooting at Branched Oak Lake, Lancaster County sheriff says

One person is dead after a shooting at Branched Oak Lake sometime late Tuesday night about 20 miles northwest of Lincoln's city limit, according to authorities. 

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating the homicide, the agency said in a social media post Wednesday morning. Authorities will release additional details on the shooting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The agency's incident log indicates deputies were dispatched to the lake's marina, south of West Davey Road and Northwest 98th Street, just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

The reported shooting death marks the second suspected killing recorded in Lancaster County this year outside of Lincoln city limits. The first occurred last week

