 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One killed in crash on Nebraska 2 southeast of Lincoln
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

One killed in crash on Nebraska 2 southeast of Lincoln

  • 0
Hwy 2 crash

A crash near 120th Street and Nebraska 2 blocked traffic for several hours.

 Lauren Dietrich, Journal Star

One person was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon on Nebraska 2 near 120th Street, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

A state trooper on the scene said an eastbound car crashed head-on into a westbound semi at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Nebraska 2 was shut down for more than an hour after the accident.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Florida man arrested after fatal crash on Interstate 80 on Saturday
Two killed, several injured in I-80 crash in north Lincoln

Reach the writer at ldietrich@journalstar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News