One killed in crash on Nebraska 2 southeast of Lincoln

One person was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon on Nebraska 2 near 120th Street, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
A state trooper on the scene said an eastbound car crashed head-on into a westbound semi at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Nebraska 2 was shut down for more than an hour after the accident.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
Lauren Dietrich
News intern
Lauren Dietrich is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. A native of Omaha, Dietrich is pursuing a career in the field of journalism.
