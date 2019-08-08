One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln on Thursday, according to a news release from the Seward County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office, Nebraska State Patrol and Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department responded to a westbound Dodge Ram pickup pulling a camper that collided with a semi that had slowed in front of it near mile marker 384 at about noon.
Westbound I-80, which is currently reduced to one lane due to construction, was closed for several hours following the crash.
The sheriff's office had not identified the victim as of Thursday evening.
