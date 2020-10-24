One killed in crash near Diller

A 78-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash north of Diller, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Nebraska 103 and PWF Road. A southbound 2018 Kia Soul driven by 33-year-old Desiree Kunzman, of Kansas, collided with an eastbound 2007 Buick Lucerne driven by 71-year-old Linda Behrends, of Diller.

The investigation determined that Behrends, who was driving on PWF Road, did not stop at the stop sign, causing Kunzman to collide with the driver's side of the Buick.

The passenger in the Buick, 78-year-old Howard Behrends, of Diller, was taken to a Lincoln hospital and later died.

Linda Behrends had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to a hospital in Jefferson County. Kunzman was transported to a Beatrice hospital. The sheriff's office did not provide details on their injuries.

