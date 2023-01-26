 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One killed, four hospitalized after crash in Saunders County

One person was killed and four remain hospitalized after a crash Wednesday night in Saunders County.

Saunders County Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg said a 2007 Toyota Camry, driven by 20-year-old Payton Pruett, was headed north on Nebraska 79 north of Prague when Pruett lost control of the vehicle, veering into a ditch before overcorrecting and crossing the center line.

Saunders County Crash

One person was killed and four remain hospitalized after a crash Wednesday night in Saunders County.

The Toyota collided with a 2001 Buick Regal carrying two adults, a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old.

Police said the Buick crashed into a ditch and the Toyota ended up upside-down in the northbound lane.

All five people were transported to Fremont Methodist Health. Several were later transferred to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

A woman who was a front-seat passenger in the Buick died at the Omaha hospital. The man who was driving the Buick remains hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. 

Their names had not been released as of Thursday afternoon.

The 3-year-old has life-threatening injuries, while the 6-year-old is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Lichtenberg, alcohol was not a factor but the crash remains under investigation.

News intern

Lauren Penington, a Colorado native and current junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, reports on breaking news and feature stories as a news intern for the Journal Star.

