One killed, four hospitalized after crash in Saunders County

One person was killed and four remain hospitalized after a crash Wednesday night in Saunders County.

Saunders County Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg said a 2007 Toyota Camry, driven by 20-year-old Payton Pruett, was headed north on Nebraska 79 north of Prague when Pruett lost control of the vehicle, veering into a ditch before overcorrecting and crossing the center line.

The Toyota collided with a 2001 Buick Regal carrying two adults, a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old.

Police said the Buick crashed into a ditch and the Toyota ended up upside-down in the northbound lane.

All five people were transported to Fremont Methodist Health. Several were later transferred to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

A woman who was a front-seat passenger in the Buick died at the Omaha hospital. The man who was driving the Buick remains hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Their names had not been released as of Thursday afternoon.

The 3-year-old has life-threatening injuries, while the 6-year-old is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Lichtenberg, alcohol was not a factor but the crash remains under investigation.

Nearly half of fatal car accidents in 2020 happened at night—understanding the factors at play Understanding why so many car accidents happen at night Fatal motor vehicle crashes Injury-only motor vehicle crashes Property damage-only motor vehicle crashes