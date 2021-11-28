 Skip to main content
One injured in southeast Lincoln shooting
breaking top story

One injured in southeast Lincoln shooting

  • Updated
5865 Boboli Lane shooting

Lincoln police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Residence Inn at 5865 Boboli Lane on Sunday afternoon.

 Lauren Dietrich, Lincoln Journal Star

One person was injured in a shooting in southeast Lincoln on Sunday afternoon, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Police were called to the Residence Inn near 56th Street and Pine Lake Road just before 1 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot twice. Another man was arrested at the scene.

Larry Williams, who witnessed the shooting, said the two men appeared to be arguing in the parking lot moments before the shooting.

Police said the victim was in stable condition at a local hospital as of Sunday afternoon.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

