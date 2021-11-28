One injured in southeast Lincoln shooting

One person was injured in a shooting in southeast Lincoln on Sunday afternoon, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
Police were called to the Residence Inn near 56th Street and Pine Lake Road just before 1 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot twice. Another man was arrested at the scene.
Larry Williams, who witnessed the shooting, said the two men appeared to be arguing in the parking lot moments before the shooting.
Police said the victim was in stable condition at a local hospital as of Sunday afternoon.