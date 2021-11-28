One injured in southeast Lincoln shooting

One person was injured in a shooting in southeast Lincoln on Sunday afternoon, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Police were called to the Residence Inn near 56th Street and Pine Lake Road just before 1 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot twice. Another man was arrested at the scene.

Larry Williams, who witnessed the shooting, said the two men appeared to be arguing in the parking lot moments before the shooting.

Police said the victim was in stable condition at a local hospital as of Sunday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Alex Lantz Weekend editor Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program. Follow Alex Lantz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today