One injured in Friday morning crash south of Bennet

A person was taken to the hospital Friday morning following a four-vehicle crash at Nebraska 43 and Roca Road.

Around 7:30 a.m., a Honda Civic heading southbound on Nebraska 43 struck another sedan that was stopped and waiting to turn left onto Roca Road, according to a Nebraska State Patrol spokesman. The Civic then struck two more vehicles before coming to a stop.

The driver of the Civic was taken to a Lincoln hospital with injuries that weren't considered to be life-threatening. None of the occupants of the other vehicles suffered serious injuries.

Nebraska 43 was closed for about two hours after the crash.

