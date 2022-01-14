 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One injured in Friday morning crash south of Bennet
A person was taken to the hospital Friday morning following a four-vehicle crash at Nebraska 43 and Roca Road.

Around 7:30 a.m., a Honda Civic heading southbound on Nebraska 43 struck another sedan that was stopped and waiting to turn left onto Roca Road, according to a Nebraska State Patrol spokesman. The Civic then struck two more vehicles before coming to a stop.

The driver of the Civic was taken to a Lincoln hospital with injuries that weren't considered to be life-threatening. None of the occupants of the other vehicles suffered serious injuries.

Nebraska 43 was closed for about two hours after the crash.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and has worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

