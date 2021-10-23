 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One injured in fire at Lincoln Correctional Center
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

One injured in fire at Lincoln Correctional Center

  • 0
LCC fire

Emergency crews responded to the facility at about 11:30 a.m. after a fire was reported in one of the housing units. One person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries wasn't known as of early Saturday afternoon.

 JENNA EBBERS, Lincoln Journal Star

A fire at the Lincoln Correctional Center on Saturday sent one person to the hospital, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Emergency crews responded to the facility at about 11:30 a.m. after a fire was reported in one of the housing units. One person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries wasn't known as of early Saturday afternoon, said Fire Chief Dave Engler.

The State Fire Marshal's office will conduct the investigation since it occurred at a state facility. Details on damages and the cause of the fire hadn't been determined as of Saturday afternoon.

Jury finds man guilty of arson in connection to Lincoln apartment fire
Garage fire at Superior Place Apartments causes estimated $50K damage, LFR says
50-year-old parolee arrested in connection with deadly Lincoln fight

Reach the writer at jebbers@journalstar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories October 22

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News