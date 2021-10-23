One injured in fire at Lincoln Correctional Center

A fire at the Lincoln Correctional Center on Saturday sent one person to the hospital, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Emergency crews responded to the facility at about 11:30 a.m. after a fire was reported in one of the housing units. One person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries wasn't known as of early Saturday afternoon, said Fire Chief Dave Engler.

The State Fire Marshal's office will conduct the investigation since it occurred at a state facility. Details on damages and the cause of the fire hadn't been determined as of Saturday afternoon.

