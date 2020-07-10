You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
One injured as collision sends truck into Lincoln home
View Comments
editor's pick

One injured as collision sends truck into Lincoln home

{{featured_button_text}}

One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision that sent a truck careening into a nearby house.

The crash occurred at 56th and R streets at 3 p.m. Friday. A Toyota Tundra was sent into the side of a home near the intersection after colliding with a Ford F-150 pickup.

One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, according to Lincoln Police. No other people were injured. Damage to the home was minimal, and those inside were unhurt.

Prisoner more than doubles his sentence after kicking inmate in the head at State Pen
Pair pleads guilty in plot to firebomb Southeast Nebraska pharmacy
Children seriously injured when stolen car crashed into SUV in Omaha
View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News