One injured as collision sends truck into Lincoln home

One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision that sent a truck careening into a nearby house.

The crash occurred at 56th and R streets at 3 p.m. Friday. A Toyota Tundra was sent into the side of a home near the intersection after colliding with a Ford F-150 pickup.

One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, according to Lincoln Police. No other people were injured. Damage to the home was minimal, and those inside were unhurt.

