One hospitalized after stabbing in northeast Lincoln, police say

  • Updated
A 43-year-old man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and a suspect remains at large after a stabbing late Tuesday morning in northeast Lincoln.

Police were called to a duplex near 68th and Logan streets — three blocks south of Havelock Avenue — at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a fight in progress, Lincoln Police Sgt. Justin Armstrong said.

First responders found the 43-year-old man with stab wounds and a 36-year-old woman with minor injuries related to the fight, Armstrong said. The woman was not stabbed.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took the man to a local hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries that Armstrong did not describe as life-threatening. The woman was treated at the scene.

Armstrong said investigators are searching for a known suspect who fled the area on foot. The suspect, a man, had not been apprehended as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

