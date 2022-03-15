 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

One hospitalized after fire at Lincoln fourplex

  • 0
1317 S. 19th St. fire

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to the residence, at 1317 S. 19th St., shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday. 

 Courtesy Lincoln Fire and Rescue

One person has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injures and up to three people may be relocated after a central Lincoln fourplex caught fire Tuesday morning.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to the residence, at 1317 S. 19th St., shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Capt. Nancy Crist said in a news release.

First responders encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the two-story, four-unit building, Crist said.

All five of the building's residents had evacuated by the time crews arrived, Crist said. At least two of the five will have to be relocated, she said. One was transported to CHI Health St. Elizabeth hospital.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. It's unclear how much damage the fire caused.

Firefighters resuscitate dog from burning Near South home
Ralston senior who was fatally shot called a great leader who set a good example for others
Lincoln man, 78, charged with two counts of child sex assault, court records show
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IAEA says power restored at Ukraine's Chernobyl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News