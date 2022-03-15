One hospitalized after fire at Lincoln fourplex

One person has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injures and up to three people may be relocated after a central Lincoln fourplex caught fire Tuesday morning.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to the residence, at 1317 S. 19th St., shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Capt. Nancy Crist said in a news release.
First responders encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the two-story, four-unit building, Crist said.
All five of the building's residents had evacuated by the time crews arrived, Crist said. At least two of the five will have to be relocated, she said. One was transported to CHI Health St. Elizabeth hospital.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation. It's unclear how much damage the fire caused.
