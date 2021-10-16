 Skip to main content
One hospitalized after crash in south Lincoln
A two-car crash in south Lincoln sent one person to the hospital Saturday.

The accident, near 31st Street and Old Cheney Road, occurred just after 11:30 a.m. when one car tried to turn and the other tried to move around it, according to Sgt. Chris Vollmer.

One car slammed into a tree on the side of the road, severely damaging the vehicle. The driver was transported to the hospital, and Lincoln Police later said the person was in stable condition and likely to recover.

The other car appeared to only suffer damage to its front bumper, and that driver wasn't injured. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Reach the writer at rholladay@journalstar.com

