One hospitalized after converted house catches fire in central Lincoln

  • Updated
Fire aftermath, 1934 F Street

The house at 1934 F Street was damaged by fire on Sunday night.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

One tenant was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after a house converted into apartments caught fire in central Lincoln on Sunday.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said the fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Sunday after a still-lit cigarette was improperly disposed of underneath the front porch at 1934 F Street.

First responders encountered a fire that had spread from the ground level to the building's attic, ultimately causing $150,000 in damage to the structure and $30,000 worth of damage to contents, Crist said.

Crews rescued the person who was hospitalized from a second-floor apartment unit, according to the fire department.

The building had been converted into five apartment units, three of which were vacant at the time of the fire. Two residents were displaced, Crist said.

Breaking news reporter

Andrew Wegley

