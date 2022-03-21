One hospitalized after converted house catches fire in central Lincoln

One tenant was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after a house converted into apartments caught fire in central Lincoln on Sunday.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said the fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Sunday after a still-lit cigarette was improperly disposed of underneath the front porch at 1934 F Street.

First responders encountered a fire that had spread from the ground level to the building's attic, ultimately causing $150,000 in damage to the structure and $30,000 worth of damage to contents, Crist said.

Crews rescued the person who was hospitalized from a second-floor apartment unit, according to the fire department.

The building had been converted into five apartment units, three of which were vacant at the time of the fire. Two residents were displaced, Crist said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.