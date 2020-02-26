You are the owner of this article.
One gunshot leads to three potential felonies for Lincoln man, police say
A report of gunfire Sunday in University Place led to the arrest of a 26-year-old Lincoln man Tuesday.

Police responded to a report just before 1 p.m. Sunday that a man had been shot at. The victim told officers he’d had an altercation with Jimmy Nguyen the night before, and that Nguyen had been waiting for him in his apartment’s parking lot on the 2700 block of North 48th Street, Officer Erin Spilker said.

The victim said Nguyen and another man both carried handguns, and that Nguyen fired one shot near his legs, aimed at his head and then jumped on the man’s car when he tried to drive away, punching the windshield. Officers verified the account with video evidence and witness interviews, Spilker said.

Officers arrested Nguyen at about 3 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

