Alcohol use likely led to a deadly rollover crash on West O Street late Friday night, according to Lincoln police.
A westbound SUV driving in the eastbound lanes between Northwest 40th and Northwest 44th streets collided with a pickup around 11:40 p.m., causing both vehicles to roll, Capt. Ben Kopsa said in a news release.
The man driving the SUV died at the scene, while two people from the pickup were transported to a local hospital.
You have free articles remaining.
The names of those involved have not been released. They were not wearing seat belts, according to police.
West O Street in the area of the crash is divided by a raised median.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.