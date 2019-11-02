{{featured_button_text}}

Alcohol use likely led to a deadly rollover crash on West O Street late Friday night, according to Lincoln police. 

A westbound SUV driving in the eastbound lanes between Northwest 40th and Northwest 44th streets collided with a pickup around 11:40 p.m., causing both vehicles to roll, Capt. Ben Kopsa said in a news release.

The man driving the SUV died at the scene, while two people from the pickup were transported to a local hospital.

The names of those involved have not been released. They were not wearing seat belts, according to police.

West O Street in the area of the crash is divided by a raised median.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach the writer at njohnson@journalstar.com or 402-473-7214.

On Twitter @noahjohnson1996

0
0
0
2
1

Tags

Load comments