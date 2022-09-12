One dead, one arrested after fatal crash in western Nebraska

One person was killed in a collision Saturday night in Box Butte County, according to Nebraska State Patrol.
Authorities say a motorcycle driven by 77-year-old Kirby Schimmels of Houston, was headed northbound on U.S. 385 when a Nissan Sentra failed to yield at a stop sign on Link 7E.
The motorcycle collided with the Nissan, driven by 55-year-old Jayesh Desai of Mumbai, India, early Saturday afternoon.
Medical personal transported Schimmels to a hospital in Alliance, where he was declared dead on arrival.
Troopers arrested Desai on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide. He was lodged in Box Butte County Jail.
