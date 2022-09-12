 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

One dead, one arrested after crash in western Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0

One person was killed in a collision Saturday in Box Butte County, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. 

Authorities say a motorcycle driven by 77-year-old Kirby Schimmels of Houston was headed north on U.S. 385 when a Nissan Sentra failed to yield at a stop sign on Link 7E.

The motorcycle collided with the Nissan, driven by 55-year-old Jayesh Desai of Mumbai, India.

Watch Now: Lincoln's 35-mile Trans Am time capsule headed to auction
'Two heads, one snake' — Rare discovery made Sunday in Clay Center

Schimmels was transported to a hospital in Alliance, where he was declared dead.

Troopers arrested Desai on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide. He was lodged in Box Butte County Jail.

2022 One Book — One Lincoln winner begins in Nebraska, but goes on road trip
‘He decided to go big’ – Lincoln Gravel Worlds racer covers 150 miles without his legs

On Twitter @L_Penington.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Lauren Penington, a Colorado native and current junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, reports on breaking news and feature stories as a news intern for the Journal Star.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine has seized back dozens of towns in rapid advance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News