One dead, one arrested after crash in western Nebraska

One person was killed in a collision Saturday in Box Butte County, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Authorities say a motorcycle driven by 77-year-old Kirby Schimmels of Houston was headed north on U.S. 385 when a Nissan Sentra failed to yield at a stop sign on Link 7E.

The motorcycle collided with the Nissan, driven by 55-year-old Jayesh Desai of Mumbai, India.

Schimmels was transported to a hospital in Alliance, where he was declared dead.

Troopers arrested Desai on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide. He was lodged in Box Butte County Jail.