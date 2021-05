One person died and two were injured in a crash Wednesday morning at North 70th Street and Cornhusker Highway, police say.

Officer Luke Bokiewiczs said it happened just before 7 a.m. and involved an SUV and a dump truck.

He said traffic reconstructionists were headed to the scene and no further information was yet available.

The intersection was expected to remain closed for several hours.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.