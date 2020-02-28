On eve of murder trial, Lincoln man takes deal, pleads to manslaughter

Facing a trial next week, a 22-year-old Lincoln man pleaded no contest to manslaughter and a gun charge for fatally shooting a man in broad daylight near a police station at 27th and Holdrege streets.

Michael D. Dewey had been facing a second-degree murder charge for the shooting death of 47-year-old Desmond L. Fowler on May 16, after a disagreement that started two blocks away.

But as part of a plea deal, prosecutors reduced the murder charge to manslaughter — a killing without malice upon a sudden quarrel — and dropped two other charges.

Dewey will five at least five years in prison and up to 70 at his sentencing March 30.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In court documents, police said Dewey and another man had gone to 27th and Potter streets to buy drugs, but the man with the drugs wasn't there.

Police say Fowler, who lived in the area, began yelling at the man with Dewey, then followed on foot as they drove away. At a red light at 27th and Holdrege, police said Dewey allegedly fired several shots at Fowler, hitting him in the head.

Police arrested Dewey that night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.