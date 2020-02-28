You are the owner of this article.
On eve of murder trial, Lincoln man takes deal, pleads to manslaughter
Facing a trial next week, a 22-year-old Lincoln man pleaded no contest to manslaughter and a gun charge for fatally shooting a man in broad daylight near a police station at 27th and Holdrege streets.

Michael D. Dewey had been facing a second-degree murder charge for the shooting death of 47-year-old Desmond L. Fowler on May 16, after a disagreement that started two blocks away.

Lincoln man pleads not guilty to second-degree murder in sidewalk shooting

But as part of a plea deal, prosecutors reduced the murder charge to manslaughter — a killing without malice upon a sudden quarrel — and dropped two other charges.

Dewey will five at least five years in prison and up to 70 at his sentencing March 30.

In court documents, police said Dewey and another man had gone to 27th and Potter streets to buy drugs, but the man with the drugs wasn't there.

Lincoln man charged with second-degree murder, accused of sidewalk shooting after disturbance

Police say Fowler, who lived in the area, began yelling at the man with Dewey, then followed on foot as they drove away. At a red light at 27th and Holdrege, police said Dewey allegedly fired several shots at Fowler, hitting him in the head.

Police arrested Dewey that night.

Cellphone records, security videos helped identify suspect in Lincoln teen's slaying, police say
Michael Dewey

Dewey

 COURTESY PHOTO
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

