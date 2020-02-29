Omaha youth facility employee arrested, accused of unauthorized communication with prisoner

The Nebraska Department of Corrections says an employee at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility in Omaha was arrested Friday on suspicion of improper communication with a prisoner.
Carley Broadfoot, 20, joined the Corrections Department in October and was a corporal at the facility. She is being held at the Douglas County Jail and will be fired from her position, department officials said.
Broadfoot was the second Corrections Department employee arrested this week for unauthorized communication with an inmate.
“This type of behavior will not be tolerated within NDCS," Director Scott Frakes said in the release. "When discovered, it will be acted upon swiftly. Breaking the law puts individuals at risk and compromises the safety of other staff, inmates and the public.”
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: WILLIAMS, JOYRIA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 01/24/1990 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 17:48:56 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: WREN, ALYSSA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/06/2001 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 16:25:12 Charges:
CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT 1D FELONY (F1D)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: WHITMORE, SHELDON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/23/1997 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 16:12:34 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: PARKER, JORDAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/25/2001 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 15:35:08
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: NGUYEN, MYMY Race/Sex: A/F Date of Birth: 10/30/1984 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 15:17:01 Charges:
POSS BASE COCAINE W/INT TO DEL (10-28G) (F1D)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: SCOTT, MICHAEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/29/1986 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 14:35:41 Charges:
FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: SCOTT, MAKELVIN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/06/1987 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 14:35:22 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: LINDGREN, TAYLOR Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 09/18/1993 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 14:34:25 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: JOHNSON, KEYLAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/01/1992 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 14:32:04 Charges:
COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M) ATT MANU/DELV/POSS CONTR SUBST W/INT TO DELV (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: MHLANGA, MZINGAYE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/16/1998 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 14:29:23 Charges:
FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE, FIRST OFFENSE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500 (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) STEAL GOODS OR MONEY < $500 (M) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: MADDUX, GREGORY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/12/1997 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 12:55:13 Charges:
VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: WINTERMYERS, ANTHONY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/12/1962 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 11:57:43 Charges:
POSS MARIJUANA, MORE THAN 1 LB (F4) POSS DEADLY WEAPON BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: WIESER, SHAIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/10/1985 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 11:37:45 Charges:
DUI-.15+ (1 PRIOR CONV) (MW) PROB REV/SENT COU (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: JOHNSON, SUSAN Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/19/1963 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 11:24:07 Charges:
COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: EICKMEIER, COLBY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/30/1986 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 11:12:00 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: HEINEN, SHANE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/28/1991 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 11:05:15 Charges:
GENERATION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY-AGE 19/OVER (F1D) SEXUAL ASSAULT OF CHILD - 3RD DEG (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: LANE, DANIEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/18/1982 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 10:51:32 Charges:
DUI-.08 BREATH-5TH/SUBSQ OFF (F2A) COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: IHRIG, JACOB Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/08/1984 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 10:19:37 Charges:
COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) REVOKED/IMPOUNDED, SUBSEQUENT (M) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) DUI-.15+ (1 PRIOR CONV) (MW) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: MCCOY, IRA Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/28/1972 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 10:04:55 Charges:
UNSAFE BACKING (I) LEAVE ACCIDENT-FAIL TO FURNISH INFO/1ST (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: EHRLICH, DUSTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/16/1991 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 09:53:14 Charges:
FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) DUI-2ND >.15 (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: LUEBBERT, ANDREW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/15/1997 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 09:43:29 Charges:
COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: MIKAYA, MICHEL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/09/1990 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 09:35:18 Charges:
COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: HENNING, ELIZABETH Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/04/1999 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 09:11:50 Charges:
THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500 (M2) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500 (M2) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500 (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: IRONCLOUD, AMANDA Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 04/19/1980 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 04:33:52 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: BAILEY, JAMES Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/24/1990 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 00:01:58 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS DEADLY WEAPON BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F3) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 2A FELONY (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: PRACK, SON Race/Sex: A/M Date of Birth: 07/20/1974 Booking Time: 02/27/2020 / 18:48:06 Charges:
THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1500-$5000 (F4) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 2A FELONY (F3A) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: MOORE, KADEEM Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/20/1993 Booking Time: 02/27/2020 / 17:57:22
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: ADAMS, RANDY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/24/1982 Booking Time: 02/27/2020 / 16:10:15 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: FRANCIS, ARTHUR Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/15/1978 Booking Time: 02/27/2020 / 14:59:11 Charges:
RESISTING ARREST (M1) VIOLATION OF PAROLE (B) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: LOPEZ, CHRISTIAN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 01/30/1996 Booking Time: 02/27/2020 / 14:40:11 Charges:
POSS MARIJUANA, LESS THAN 1 OZ - 1ST OFF (I) DUI-.02 W/PRIOR FEL DUI OR REFUSAL (M3A) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: CANBY, DUSTIN Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 07/30/1980 Booking Time: 02/27/2020 / 13:32:18 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: MALLORY, TAYLOR Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 08/07/1991 Booking Time: 02/27/2020 / 10:42:02 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: OLBERDING, DONALD Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/01/1955 Booking Time: 02/27/2020 / 10:32:23 Charges:
ATT DEL/MANUF/INT TO DELV SCHD 1,2,3 DRUG (F3A) PROB REV/SENT COU (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: LOVE, ANDREW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/10/1983 Booking Time: 02/27/2020 / 10:22:31 Charges:
3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: MCMANAMAN, MARTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/03/1991 Booking Time: 02/27/2020 / 09:36:30 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: HAUSE, JAMES Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/12/1968 Booking Time: 02/27/2020 / 02:04:37 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: UMPHENOUR, WILLIAM Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/03/1990 Booking Time: 02/26/2020 / 23:22:28 Charges:
COU PSR CUST SANCTION (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: BLOKER, LINDSEY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/17/1984 Booking Time: 02/26/2020 / 20:35:08 Charges:
VIOLATE HARASSMENT ORDER (M2) VIOLATE HARASSMENT ORDER (M2) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: ELIAS, MAJDAL Race/Sex: U/M Date of Birth: 01/01/1996 Booking Time: 02/26/2020 / 17:52:40 Charges:
AID/ABET UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF FIREARM (F1D) MURDER, 2ND DEGREE (F1B)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: YIEL, KALAM Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/07/2000 Booking Time: 02/26/2020 / 17:38:29 Charges:
AID/ABET UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF FIREARM (F1D)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: RICHARDSON, MARCUS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/14/1999 Booking Time: 02/26/2020 / 16:37:58 Charges:
AID/ABET UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF FIREARM (F1D)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: MCCURN, CAMERON Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/07/1990 Booking Time: 02/26/2020 / 16:32:21 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) STRANGULATION (F3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: JOHNSON, CODY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/08/2000 Booking Time: 02/26/2020 / 15:37:20 Charges:
THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1500-$5000 (F4) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1500-$5000 (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: TEBURSO, VINCENT Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/03/2000 Booking Time: 02/26/2020 / 15:09:33 Charges:
AID/ABET UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF FIREARM (F1D) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: CLEEK, ROBERT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/10/1993 Booking Time: 02/26/2020 / 14:51:31 Charges:
CONFINE FUG FR JUST IN CUST OTHER AGENCY (B)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: MAYNARD, CHRISTOPHER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/07/1991 Booking Time: 02/26/2020 / 14:14:03 Charges:
DISTURBING THE PEACE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: PARTEE, ROBERT Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/12/1992 Booking Time: 02/26/2020 / 11:55:43 Charges:
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: MCKETHAN, TERRAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/22/1978 Booking Time: 02/26/2020 / 10:14:24 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R) MANU/DELV/POSS CONTR SUBST W/INTENT TO DELVR (F3) SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION VIOLATION (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: TALBERT, KRISTIN Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 01/24/1984 Booking Time: 02/26/2020 / 08:54:46 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-29-2020
Last, First Name: JONES, ZEBADIAH Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/26/2001 Booking Time: 02/26/2020 / 03:24:20 Charges:
OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE W/O LICENSE (I) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) CARELESS DRIVING (I) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) LEAVE ACCIDENT-FAIL TO FURNISH INFO/1ST (M2) VIOLATE AUTOMATIC TRAFFIC SIGNAL (I) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1500-$5000 (F4) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 1ST DEG (M1)
