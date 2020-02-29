Omaha youth facility employee arrested, accused of unauthorized communication with prisoner

The Nebraska Department of Corrections says an employee at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility in Omaha was arrested Friday on suspicion of improper communication with a prisoner.

Carley Broadfoot, 20, joined the Corrections Department in October and was a corporal at the facility. She is being held at the Douglas County Jail and will be fired from her position, department officials said.

Broadfoot was the second Corrections Department employee arrested this week for unauthorized communication with an inmate.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated within NDCS," Director Scott Frakes said in the release. "When discovered, it will be acted upon swiftly. Breaking the law puts individuals at risk and compromises the safety of other staff, inmates and the public.”

