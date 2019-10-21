{{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies arrested three Omaha women Saturday night after stopping a car speeding along U.S. 6 and finding thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said it happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. After stopping the car for going 75 mph in a 55 mph zone, the deputy developed reason to believe a crime had been committed, he said. A search turned up $6,888 in stolen goods inside, mostly clothes and purses with tags still on them, from stores including T.J. Maxx, Forever 21, Victoria Secret and American Eagle.

Wagner said deputies arrested Tynisha Jones, 22, Simone Lewis, 22, and Kasandra Rollin, 24, on suspicion of felony theft.

