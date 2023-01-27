 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha woman stabbed Lancaster County man during theft attempt, sheriff's office says

A 30-year-old Omaha woman is in custody and a 69-year-old Lancaster County man underwent surgery Friday morning after an attempted vehicle theft near Waverly left the man with four stab wounds, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies arrested Haley Gaston near North 98th Street and Branched Oak Road in the aftermath of the stabbing, which transpired shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday northwest of Waverly, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

Gaston was attempting to steal a car in the area when the man confronted her and the two began fighting, Houchin said.

Gaston stabbed the man twice in the arm and twice in the abdomen, Houchin said.

"And one of them in the abdomen is very deep," he said. "And we are concerned."

The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Lincoln. It's unclear if his injuries are considered life-threatening, Houchin said.

Deputies arrested Gaston on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

