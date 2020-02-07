You are the owner of this article.
Omaha woman gets federal prison time for selling meth to undercover officer in Lincoln
A 35-year-old Omaha woman caught selling methamphetamine to undercover Lincoln police officers was sentenced to 4½ years in prison Friday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln.

Whitney Volenec pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said between Oct. 1 and Nov. 15, 2018, Volenec and her co-defendant, Carlos Molina Jr., were responsible for delivering nearly a half a pound of meth over six separate deliveries and a small amount of cocaine.

A Lincoln police investigator with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force said while working undercover he was introduced to Volenec in September 2018. Controlled buys followed at gas stations along Interstate 80 near Waverly and Greenwood.

In the last buy, on Nov. 15, 2018, Volenec said the undercover investigator would need to come to Omaha to get the ounce of meth he wanted because her source had been arrested.

Molina, who also had lived in Omaha, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in December.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a public safety reporter for the Journal Star.

