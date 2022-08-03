Omaha woman arrested for alleged intentional hit-and-run in Lincoln, police say

A 21-year-old Omaha woman is in jail nearly nine months after she allegedly ran over a woman she had been fighting with in north Lincoln before fleeing the scene, police said in court records.
Witnesses told police that India Wells and a then-18-year-old woman had first been arguing and then fighting "in the middle of the street" near North Ninth and Benton streets around 9 p.m. Dec. 8, Lincoln Police Officer Anna Strien said in the affidavit for Wells' arrest.
After screaming at and punching one another, witnesses said the two women separated and the 18-year-old sat down in a front yard in the 800 block of Benton.
That's when Wells, who was 20 at the time, stepped into a Chevrolet sedan and allegedly drove through a residential driveway and into the grass, striking the 18-year-old and running her over before fleeing westbound, Strien said in the affidavit.
The 18-year-old was transported to Bryan West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries. She later told police that the dispute between her and Wells originated when Wells, her partner, demanded she turn over her cellphone that night, Strien said.
A Lancaster County judge signed a warrant for Wells' arrest in March, formally charging her with second-degree assault. She was booked at the county jail Tuesday.
