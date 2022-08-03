 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha woman arrested for alleged intentional hit-and-run in Lincoln, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A 21-year-old Omaha woman is in jail nearly nine months after she allegedly ran over a woman she had been fighting with in north Lincoln before fleeing the scene, police said in court records.

Witnesses told police that India Wells and a then-18-year-old woman had first been arguing and then fighting "in the middle of the street" near North Ninth and Benton streets around 9 p.m. Dec. 8, Lincoln Police Officer Anna Strien said in the affidavit for Wells' arrest.

India Wells

Wells

After screaming at and punching one another, witnesses said the two women separated and the 18-year-old sat down in a front yard in the 800 block of Benton. 

That's when Wells, who was 20 at the time, stepped into a Chevrolet sedan and allegedly drove through a residential driveway and into the grass, striking the 18-year-old and running her over before fleeing westbound, Strien said in the affidavit.

The 18-year-old was transported to Bryan West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries. She later told police that the dispute between her and Wells originated when Wells, her partner, demanded she turn over her cellphone that night, Strien said. 

A Lancaster County judge signed a warrant for Wells' arrest in March, formally charging her with second-degree assault. She was booked at the county jail Tuesday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

