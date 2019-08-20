A 32-year-old Omaha woman faces three felony charges for allegedly passing a balloon of synthetic marijuana to an inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center during a visit.
Prosecutors earlier this month charged Lindsey Stewart with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, conspiracy to deliver synthetic marijuana and conveyance of an article to an inmate.
She was booked Monday and made her first court appearance on the charges Tuesday.
In court records, an investigator with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said on May 15, Stewart removed a balloon containing suspected K2 from her pant leg and handed it to an inmate she was visiting.
The inmate could be seen on video swallowing it, according to court records.
The investigator said the inmate was put in a dry cell where, on May 17, the balloon passed through his system and was collected. He said the inmate admitted the green, leafy substance inside the balloon was K2.
Details of the meth allegation were not part of the court file.
