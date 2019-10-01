{{featured_button_text}}

A 49-year-old Omaha woman has been charged with attempted assault on a police officer for an alleged scuffle that started after she was denied entry into the Nebraska-Ohio State football game Saturday night because her bag wasn't see-through.

Prosecutors Monday charged Wendy Medina with the felony and she posted bond.

Police arrested her outside Gate 4 at Memorial Stadium at about 5:30 p.m. In an affidavit for her arrest, Officer Robert Norton said he was working off-duty and was called to the gate after a ticket-holder was reportedly arguing and threatening staff after they refused to let her in because her bag wasn't see-through.

Norton said Medina was extremely intoxicated so officers put her in handcuffs and took her to the university's designated processing center for intoxicated people. He said as they checked her for contraband, she swung her leg and kicked toward a sheriff's captain who was assisting.

The captain was able to avoid the kick, then took her to the ground.

