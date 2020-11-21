Omaha police release names of officers involved in fatal shooting

A Springfield .45-caliber handgun, with a round in the chamber, was found on the ground underneath Jones. He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Police said the reason Jones was the only occupant removed from the vehicle was because he was the only one who did not comply with orders to put his hands in the air. In addition, he was concealing his hands, which was causing the officers safety concerns.

On Friday night, there was a small protest in downtown Omaha, and police arrested two people and gave three people citations. Tear gas was also fired near 15th and Howard streets, just north of Central Police Headquarters.

The department said protestors blocked streets, destroyed property, threw eggs and one man shined a laser pointer in the face of a police officer, leading police to declare the gathering an unlawful assembly.

The protesters called on police to release video footage of the incident, and another protest was planned for Saturday night.

The police department said more details will be discussed at a Monday morning news conference.