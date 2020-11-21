Omaha police release names of officers involved in fatal shooting

OMAHA — The Omaha Police Department on Saturday released the names of the two officers involved in a Thursday night traffic stop that ended with 35-year-old Kenneth Jones being shot and killed.
According to a news release, Officer Dan Faulkner, 29, and Officer Richard Martier, 31, who have both been with the department since 2016, were traveling south on 27th Street near Strafford Square Apartments in south Omaha when they saw a southbound Dodge Charger on 27th Street stopped in the middle of the road.
The officers said the car's hazard lights were not on, and they watched as the vehicle would move forward a couple of feet and stop, then move forward again. The officers said the car continued that for half of a block, so they turned on their overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of 27th and Harrison streets.
As they got out of their cruiser, their body cameras captured them yelling “Stop reaching!”
The backseat passenger, later identified as Jones, can be seen moving around as the officers walked toward the car. The officers yelled three times for everyone to put up their hands.
Police said that four people were in the car and that everyone except Jones complied by putting their hands outside the car windows.
The officer who was on the car’s driver’s side tried to open Jones’ door several times while yelling at him to “open the door!” The officer then used his flashlight to break the car window to get the door open.
The officer reached in to grab Jones just as Jones turned and began moving toward the passenger side of the vehicle. The body camera shows Jones continuing to pull away from the officers as they pulled him from the car.
The cruiser camera shows the officers struggling to get Jones out of the vehicle. Once Jones was out, an officer can be heard saying, “Keep your hands where I can see them!” The officer then says, “Watch his right hand! He’s digging! He’s digging! He’s got a gun! He’s got a gun!”
Moments later, an officer fired four shots. Police said Jones fell to the ground and continued moving as the officers yelled for him to “show his hands.”
A Springfield .45-caliber handgun, with a round in the chamber, was found on the ground underneath Jones. He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
Police said the reason Jones was the only occupant removed from the vehicle was because he was the only one who did not comply with orders to put his hands in the air. In addition, he was concealing his hands, which was causing the officers safety concerns.
On Friday night, there was a small protest in downtown Omaha, and police arrested two people and gave three people citations. Tear gas was also fired near 15th and Howard streets, just north of Central Police Headquarters.
The department said protestors blocked streets, destroyed property, threw eggs and one man shined a laser pointer in the face of a police officer, leading police to declare the gathering an unlawful assembly.
The protesters called on police to release video footage of the incident, and another protest was planned for Saturday night.
The police department said more details will be discussed at a Monday morning news conference.
