Omaha police find missing Community Corrections Center-Lincoln inmate
Omaha police find missing Community Corrections Center-Lincoln inmate

An inmate who escaped from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was arrested Wednesday night by police in Omaha, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Davaughn Johnson

Davaughn Johnson

Davaughn Johnson, who had been granted parole pending completion of COVID-19 quarantine, was seen on surveillance video Feb. 10 jumping a fence at the facility and heading east on Van Dorn Street.

It prompted a new charge for escape. 

Johnson, 28, was sentenced in August 2012 to 13-23 years for multiple charges out of Lancaster County, including accessory to murder, terroristic threats, assault on an officer and assault by a confined person. He had been at Community Corrections Center-Lincoln since August.

Johnson has a tentative release date in 2030.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Snow Moon kicks off last weekend of February

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

