Omaha police find missing Community Corrections Center-Lincoln inmate

An inmate who escaped from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was arrested Wednesday night by police in Omaha, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Davaughn Johnson, who had been granted parole pending completion of COVID-19 quarantine, was seen on surveillance video Feb. 10 jumping a fence at the facility and heading east on Van Dorn Street.

It prompted a new charge for escape.

Johnson, 28, was sentenced in August 2012 to 13-23 years for multiple charges out of Lancaster County, including accessory to murder, terroristic threats, assault on an officer and assault by a confined person. He had been at Community Corrections Center-Lincoln since August.

Johnson has a tentative release date in 2030.

