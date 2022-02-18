Omaha pharmacy sues Hy-Vee for alleged breach of contract

Think Aksarben Pharmacy is suing Hy-Vee Inc., the company that agreed to buy its assets and inventory at the store at 7100 West Center Road in Omaha, alleging the company has breached their contract.

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court of Nebraska, attorneys for Think Aksarben said Hy-Vee agreed to buy its pharmacy Aug. 24, and elected to pay a large portion of the purchase price directly to a third party that held liens on Think Aksarben's assets and inventory.

Hy-Vee asked Think Aksarben for the wire information for the third party. But, attorney Victoria Buter said, Think Aksarben's chief financial officer's email had been hacked, despite security measures, without them knowing.

She said as a result Hy-Vee ended up wiring $2,277.115.99 to a fraudster.

Buter said, working with the banks, Hy-Vee recovered about $881,000 of the funds, which it paid to Think Aksarben. Now, Think Aksarben is suing to get the rest of the purchase price: $1,397,115.

They are alleging Hy-Vee is to blame for not calling the company to verify the wire instructions.

Attorneys for Hy-Vee haven't yet responded to the civil complaint.

