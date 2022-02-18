 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Omaha pharmacy sues Hy-Vee for alleged breach of contract

  • Updated
  • 0

Think Aksarben Pharmacy is suing Hy-Vee Inc., the company that agreed to buy its assets and inventory at the store at 7100 West Center Road in Omaha, alleging the company has breached their contract. 

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court of Nebraska, attorneys for Think Aksarben said Hy-Vee agreed to buy its pharmacy Aug. 24, and elected to pay a large portion of the purchase price directly to a third party that held liens on Think Aksarben's assets and inventory. 

Hy-Vee asked Think Aksarben for the wire information for the third party. But, attorney Victoria Buter said, Think Aksarben's chief financial officer's email had been hacked, despite security measures, without them knowing.

She said as a result Hy-Vee ended up wiring $2,277.115.99 to a fraudster. 

Buter said, working with the banks, Hy-Vee recovered about $881,000 of the funds, which it paid to Think Aksarben. Now, Think Aksarben is suing to get the rest of the purchase price: $1,397,115.

People are also reading…

They are alleging Hy-Vee is to blame for not calling the company to verify the wire instructions. 

Attorneys for Hy-Vee haven't yet responded to the civil complaint. 

NY couple accused of $59.6M Medicaid fraud involving chain of Nebraska nursing homes
Pair accused of bilking Sarpy County business of $112,000 in billing scheme
Former employer accused Lincoln couple of embezzling $155K
Former Nebraska nursing homes operator pleads not guilty in tax case in New Jersey
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympics official claims human rights abuse stories are 'lies'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News